Play pet beauty salon games and have fun! Create crazy hairstyles for pink kitty Kiki and little puppy Fifi. Dress up in super cute outfits, do manicure, decorate nails and paint Kiki and Fifi's faces.

Join the best pet friends Kiki and Fifi in their new pet beauty salon adventures! Wave, curl, straighten and cut their hair. Add hair accessories and create the best hairstyles ever. Decorate pet nails and do the cutest pet manicure. Become a makeup expert and draw Kiki and Fifi's faces. Design your own pet dresses, skirts, blouses, accessories and dress up your cute little pet friends.

Kiki & Fifi Pet Beauty Salon best games for kids:

Run a pet beauty salon and play with cute pet friends Kiki and Fifi!

Wash, cut, straighten, curl, dye, comb and style hair!

Mix and match different hairdos for crazy kitty and puppy hairstyles!

Create the best nail design and do a lovely pet manicure!

Paint Kiki and Fifi's faces and do a super cool makeup!

Design and color sunglasses, bows and dresses for pink kitten Kiki!

Make new skirts, blouses and crowns for sweet puppy Fifi!

Use as many hair, nail and outfit accessories as you wish!

Feed little pet friends cat and dog when they are hungry!

Create new kitty and puppy style every day and collect gifts!

Watch videos for kids and toddlers to get bonus coins!

Free & Paid Game Content

This app is free to play but there are certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money.

You can play Fifis Hair 1, Kikis Dress Up, Fifis Dress Up, Fifis Nails, Kikis Face Paint, Feed Kiki and Feed Fifi mini games for free.

You can purchase separate mini games (Kikis Hair 1, Kikis Hair 2, Fifis Hair 2, Kikis Nails and Fifis Face Paint) or the full game version with no ads.

ABOUT TutoTOONS Games for Kids

Crafted and play-tested with kids and toddlers, TutoTOONS games cherish the childhood and help children learn the basic life skills through games they love.

Dress up games can develop creativity and art skills, cleanup games build good every day habits, cooking games show how to help parents at home, pet games teach to share and care. These are just a few examples how TutoTOONS games let children explore the world around them and develop on their screen time.

PRIVACY

This app is free to play but there are certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money.

