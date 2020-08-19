Sign in to add and modify your software
Inorganic chemistry is the study of inorganic compounds, many of which are ionic compounds (salts) consisting of cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions) held together by ionic bonding.
Inorganic chemistry deals with the synthesis and behavior of inorganic and organometallic compounds. This field covers all chemical compounds except the myriad organic compounds (carbon-based compounds, usually containing C-H bonds), which are the subjects of organic chemistry.
App Includes following Topics
Ch_1 BASIC CONCEPTS: ATOMS
Ch_2 BASIC CONCEPTS: MOLECULES
Ch_3 INTRODUCTION TO MOLECULARS SYMMETRY
Ch_4 EXPERIMENTAL TECHNIQUES
Ch_5 BONDING IN POLYATOMIC MOLECULES
Ch_6 STRUCTURES AND ENERGETICS OF METALLIC AND ICONIC SOLIDS
Ch_7 ACIDS, BASES AND IONS AQUEOUS SOLUTION
Ch_8 REDUCTION AND OXIDATION
Ch_9 NON-AQUEOUS MEDIA
Ch_10 HYDROGEN
Ch_11 GROUP 1: THE ALKALI METALS
Ch_12 THE GROUP 2: METALS
Ch_13 THE GROUP 13 ELEMENTS
Ch_14 THE GROUP 14 ELEMENTS
Ch_15 THE GROUP 15 ELEMENTS
Ch_16 THE GROUP 16 ELEMENTS
Ch_17 THE GROUP 17 ELEMENTS
Ch_18 THE GROUP 18 ELEMENTS
Ch_19 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: GENERAL CONSIDERATION
Ch_20 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: COORDINATION COMPLEXES
Ch_21 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: THE FIRST ROW METALS
Ch_22 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: THE HEAVIER METALS
Ch_23 ORGANOMETALLIC COMPOUNDS OF S- AND P-BLOCK ELEMENTS
Ch_24 ORGANOMETALLIC COMPOUNDS OF D-BLOCK ELEMENTS
Ch_25 CATALYSIS AND SOME INDUSTRIAL PROCESSES
Ch_26 D-BLOCK METAL COMPLEXES: REACTION MECHANISMS
Ch_27 THE F-BLOCK METALS: LANTHANOIDS AND ACTINOIDS
Ch_28 INORGANIC MATERIALS AND NANOTACHNOLOGY
Ch_29 THE TRACE METALS OF LIFE
Key Points of the Book
Key denitions are highlighted.
Icons indicate a 3D rotatable graphic of the molecule
Self-study exercises allow students to test their
understanding
Illustrated Topic boxes provide in-depth theoretical
background for students
End-of-chapter problems, including a set of overview
problems, which test the full range of material from
each chapter
Inorganic Chemistry Matters problems, which are set in a
contemporary real-world context