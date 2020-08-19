Join or Sign In

INORGANIC CHEMISTRY - BOOK FOR IIT JEE & NEET for Android

By RK Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By RK Technologies

Inorganic chemistry is the study of inorganic compounds, many of which are ionic compounds (salts) consisting of cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions) held together by ionic bonding.

Inorganic chemistry deals with the synthesis and behavior of inorganic and organometallic compounds. This field covers all chemical compounds except the myriad organic compounds (carbon-based compounds, usually containing C-H bonds), which are the subjects of organic chemistry.

App Includes following Topics

Ch_1 BASIC CONCEPTS: ATOMS

Ch_2 BASIC CONCEPTS: MOLECULES

Ch_3 INTRODUCTION TO MOLECULARS SYMMETRY

Ch_4 EXPERIMENTAL TECHNIQUES

Ch_5 BONDING IN POLYATOMIC MOLECULES

Ch_6 STRUCTURES AND ENERGETICS OF METALLIC AND ICONIC SOLIDS

Ch_7 ACIDS, BASES AND IONS AQUEOUS SOLUTION

Ch_8 REDUCTION AND OXIDATION

Ch_9 NON-AQUEOUS MEDIA

Ch_10 HYDROGEN

Ch_11 GROUP 1: THE ALKALI METALS

Ch_12 THE GROUP 2: METALS

Ch_13 THE GROUP 13 ELEMENTS

Ch_14 THE GROUP 14 ELEMENTS

Ch_15 THE GROUP 15 ELEMENTS

Ch_16 THE GROUP 16 ELEMENTS

Ch_17 THE GROUP 17 ELEMENTS

Ch_18 THE GROUP 18 ELEMENTS

Ch_19 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: GENERAL CONSIDERATION

Ch_20 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: COORDINATION COMPLEXES

Ch_21 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: THE FIRST ROW METALS

Ch_22 D-BLOCK METAL CHEMISTRY: THE HEAVIER METALS

Ch_23 ORGANOMETALLIC COMPOUNDS OF S- AND P-BLOCK ELEMENTS

Ch_24 ORGANOMETALLIC COMPOUNDS OF D-BLOCK ELEMENTS

Ch_25 CATALYSIS AND SOME INDUSTRIAL PROCESSES

Ch_26 D-BLOCK METAL COMPLEXES: REACTION MECHANISMS

Ch_27 THE F-BLOCK METALS: LANTHANOIDS AND ACTINOIDS

Ch_28 INORGANIC MATERIALS AND NANOTACHNOLOGY

Ch_29 THE TRACE METALS OF LIFE

Key Points of the Book

Key denitions are highlighted.

Icons indicate a 3D rotatable graphic of the molecule

Self-study exercises allow students to test their

understanding

Illustrated Topic boxes provide in-depth theoretical

background for students

End-of-chapter problems, including a set of overview

problems, which test the full range of material from

each chapter

Inorganic Chemistry Matters problems, which are set in a

contemporary real-world context

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 4.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

