Quils soient palais mythique ou adresse secrte, urbain design ou lodge en plein dsert, prouesse architecturale ou maison de charme, les plus beaux htels du monde sont dfinitivement dans Hotel & Lodge. Partez leur dcouverte travers de somptueuses photos et concrtisez votre projet de voyage grce des apprciations dexperts et des informations pratiques. Un tour dhorizon inspir et inspirant pour tous les amoureux dhtels de luxe et de dexpriences indites.

Hotel & Lodge is the French reference magazine offering selections of the best design destinations, from secret addresses to world renown palaces, urban design trendy spot to desert lodge, experimental architecture to charming old school B&B, the words most exceptional hotels are without a doubt, in Hotel & Lodge magazine. Explore and journey through stunning photography and materialize your dream travel plans thanks to experts reviews and practical advices. An inspired and inspiring roundup of the best and latest, for all luxury hotel lovers seeking singular, unique and exceptional experiences.

