Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Honeycam Chat - Live Video Chat & Meet for Android

By honeycam Free

Developer's Description

By honeycam

Go live to become a full-time broadcaster. Start a video chat, and chat with the stranger on the opposite side about your common interests and hobbies, and show yourself, such as singing and dancing to gain fans, receive gifts and earn big money from your hobby with HoneyCam Chat!

As a viewer, pick your favorite broadcasters to chat directly. Give gifts to show your support and become a VIP user to get special status.

Simply go live chat, gain fans, and get cash!

Why HoneyCam Chat

Start a live chat with friends to maintain friendship through friend list.

Enable communication free from language barriers by real time translation.

Provide beautiful effects and unexpected filters.

Apply instant chat, through which you won't miss any friend.

Chat tips

--- Apply the beautifying effects, and make yourself look more charming in chat. Upload a beautiful cover, and it can bring you more attention and opportunities, and make you as famous as a star.

--- Carry out video calls for the seeking of a true friend, instead of an exciting relationship! A period of good relationship does not necessarily mean living together.

HoneyCam Chat requests the following permissions:

Camera: Shoot and save profile photos during video calls.

Microphone: Deliver voice during video calls.

Location: Used for location-based mapping.

Photo Gallery: Deliver photos to your friends.

Notification: Update friend request, message and video call.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.6

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now