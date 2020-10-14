Go live to become a full-time broadcaster. Start a video chat, and chat with the stranger on the opposite side about your common interests and hobbies, and show yourself, such as singing and dancing to gain fans, receive gifts and earn big money from your hobby with HoneyCam Chat!

As a viewer, pick your favorite broadcasters to chat directly. Give gifts to show your support and become a VIP user to get special status.

Simply go live chat, gain fans, and get cash!

Why HoneyCam Chat

Start a live chat with friends to maintain friendship through friend list.

Enable communication free from language barriers by real time translation.

Provide beautiful effects and unexpected filters.

Apply instant chat, through which you won't miss any friend.

Chat tips

--- Apply the beautifying effects, and make yourself look more charming in chat. Upload a beautiful cover, and it can bring you more attention and opportunities, and make you as famous as a star.

--- Carry out video calls for the seeking of a true friend, instead of an exciting relationship! A period of good relationship does not necessarily mean living together.

HoneyCam Chat requests the following permissions:

Camera: Shoot and save profile photos during video calls.

Microphone: Deliver voice during video calls.

Location: Used for location-based mapping.

Photo Gallery: Deliver photos to your friends.

Notification: Update friend request, message and video call.