Home Design & Mansion House Decorating Games Manor - Have you ever thought about how your dream house would look like? Now you got the chance to decorate & renovate your home Mansion & blast items exactly how you want! My Home Design for girls meets Match 3 Puzzle Game! The goal of the game is simple: Design your house interior, Decorating games, Makeover, Flip & Restore your house scapes & also play a fun match 3 puzzle minigame! Enjoy the game that mixes colorful matching puzzle levels with the mansion that you restore, makeover and decorating games!

Game features:

- Design, create, renovate, build, flip, fix, makeover, craft, repair different rooms from the mansion! including family-friendly living rooms, stylish kitchens, awesome bathrooms and cool bedrooms! Convert classic designs to modern decorating designs!

- A combination of free match-3 puzzle games & home decorating gameplay brings you a fun gaming experience!

- Simply tap to decorate the rooms! Design the Mansion or rooms to make it just like in your dreams!

- Tons of exciting blast match-3 levels await! Thousands of challenging matching levels with awesome traps & boosters to help you suceed. More matching challenging means more fun!

- Unleash yourself with an incredible variety of high-end decorating interior designer furniture, lighting, craft, flooring and other furniture or just avoid plain flop room designs!

- Constant content updates with new interior design challenges, floor plans, landscaping, designing, building, decorating seasonal room items and many more! All the decorations and furniture can be changed to your personal taste & style in this sweet escapes game!

- Dream of flipping houses? Play our home flipping simulation game!

- Remodel manor / mansion / castle interiors - modern or old school style room? Your craft, your decor, you design!

- Experience addicting game-play simulation with offline mode so you can take the game from your decorating your interior home to the sweet happy lane full of fun memories!

Gameplay:

In this Match 3 & Mansion Game for girls, the goal is simple: Renovate & Flip the Manor your Daddy bought for you & gain Gems from playing the match 2 minigame!

The game has over 7 areas to renovate! You will start from the garden and get your way up to decorating the bedroom in this house scapes game!

Beat the cube blast game, the match levels of various decoration elements, and defend the glory of the top-class design. Help people realize their dream.

Modern, fashion, classic, literary, austere, rich and noble, whatever, listen to their story, bring warmth and comfort to them by tailoring the variety of options!

The Front Garden will need to redecorate the front fence, the benches, a nice fountain & beautiful flowers! Also, it is the playing ground for the little french bulldog, so you gotta keep it tidy all the time!

The Living Room has a cool chimney which wasn't lit for a while now and some old sofa and coffee table which needs some recovery.

The Bathroom of course it needs the jacuzzi to be fully operational and cleaned! The mirror in the bathroom has shattered and the floors are full of nasty sewage waters!

The BedRoom is Daddy's little place where he's the boss and no one can disturb him from watching football on TV! Only you can disturb him, so that you can make his room habitable again, because it's a little deteriorated!

