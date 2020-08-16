Sign in to add and modify your software
Hunt and eat other fish - simply, grow into larger beasts!
Animal survival game based in the fish world! You start as Bibos the fish and straight away you are ready to dive in to the waters of the mesmerizing world of this game.
Growing into more mods and content
With the first release we want to test the basics of multiplayer. Further development will include new fish abilities and passives, new fun content for both single and multiplayer with game mods.
FEATURES:
Walkthrough Videos
Read character bios
Guide on every level
Cheats and tricks in level
How to get through Challenge Modes
Manual Game Guide
Trailer Videos
And many more