Hunt and eat other fish - simply, grow into larger beasts!

Animal survival game based in the fish world! You start as Bibos the fish and straight away you are ready to dive in to the waters of the mesmerizing world of this game.

Growing into more mods and content

With the first release we want to test the basics of multiplayer. Further development will include new fish abilities and passives, new fun content for both single and multiplayer with game mods.

FEATURES:

Walkthrough Videos

Read character bios

Guide on every level

Cheats and tricks in level

How to get through Challenge Modes

Manual Game Guide

Trailer Videos

And many more