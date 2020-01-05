X

FlyOrDie.io for Android

By Pixel Voices Free

Developer's Description

By Pixel Voices

Check out the new io game. Fly and eat or be eaten. Evolve to the strongest creature and show who rules here. Eat creatures with green border and avoid with a red one. Do not forget to drink water. Try to attack others and eat food. Remember that you can hide in clouds or bushes. Your health renews with eating food.

We suggest creating an account to save your progress and get an experience bonus for every gained level!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 19
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Free
Parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island for a winner-takes-all showdown.
Android
PUBG MOBILE - 2nd Anniversary

Temple Run 2

Free
Navigate perilous cliffs, zip lines, mines, and forests as you try to escape with the cursed idol.
Android
Temple Run 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Super Mario Run

Free
Enjoy a new kind of Mario game that you can play with one hand.
Android
Super Mario Run

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping