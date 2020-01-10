Are You Really Dua Lipa Fans..?

Do You Like Dua Lipa Songs..?

Do you want to sing and record your voice in singing Dua Lipa songs?

Yes.. congratulations, you've found the right app!

This App is the best karaoke app for android that helps you unleash your burning voice,

This really Top #1 Dua Lipa karaoke offline for android, with outstanding functionality Karaoke:

- SING WITH LYRICS:

Browse through catalogue of intrumental music Dua Lipa from list!

Have you forgotten the lyrics? Don't worry, you can sing while looking at the lyric

- RECORD:

Once youve selected a song, and this is a feature that help you record your vocal track as you sing along to the lyrics,

the emotions and tone of voice soaring star of the song you just present. You can re-record yourself as many times as you like if you think you can do better.

For better quality your voice, use headset or microphone.

- REPLAY:

This is a great function, you can replay as many times as you want, this is the condition for you to evaluate their voices increasingly progressive or not.

List Dua Lipa Karaoke Offline With Lyrics at this App :

- New Rules

- One Kiss

- Swan Song

- IDGAF

- Kiss and Make Up

- Be The One

- Scared to be loney

- Electricity

- Hotter than Hell

- No Lie

- Homesick

- Blow Your Mind (Mwah)

- High

- Do I Wanna Know?

- Want To

- Bang Bang

- No Goodbyes

- New Love

- Last Dance

and More ...

Tags :

#dualipa #Karaoke #KaraokeOffline #SongWithLyrics #KaraokeWithLyrics

If you like my app, rate us 5 stars and leave a nice comment.

Note :

This app is made by Dua Lipa fans, and it is unofficial. All the music content is only intrumental that has been modified.

We respect all copyrights and we are committed to protect all singers and song writers.