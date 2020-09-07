Sign in to add and modify your software
Download and activate dark mode for playstore and other google apps. It enables you enjoy dark mode for android devices below android 10.0
How to Activate dark mode
Toggle dark mode in this App. This will enable dark mode in playstore and other supported google apps. To switch back to standard toggle back the button and the theme is reverted.
It might not work in some phones where it has been disabled by phone maker.