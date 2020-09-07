Join or Sign In

Dark Mode theme for Playstore | Google Apps for Android

By Flashlight Gallery Vault Free

Developer's Description

By Flashlight Gallery Vault

Download and activate dark mode for playstore and other google apps. It enables you enjoy dark mode for android devices below android 10.0

How to Activate dark mode

Toggle dark mode in this App. This will enable dark mode in playstore and other supported google apps. To switch back to standard toggle back the button and the theme is reverted.

It might not work in some phones where it has been disabled by phone maker.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

