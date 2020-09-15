Join or Sign In

Cardi - B - Songs Offline(50 Songs ) for Android

By pimusic Free

Developer's Description

By pimusic

* Offline Songs.

* You can listen to the following songs without internet, our application we developed.

"1 -Press",

"2 -Bodak Yellow",

"3 -I Like It",

"4 -DJ Snake - Taki Taki ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B",

"5 -Clout ft. Cardi B",

"6 -What A Girl Likes - Cardi B (Single)",

"7 -Girls Like You ft. Cardi B",

"8 -Money",

"9 -Please Me ",

"10 -Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)",

"11 -Be Careful",

"12 -Ring ",

"13 -Bartier Cardi ",

"14 -MotorSport ",

"15 -Washpoppin",

"16 -Started To Make It Hot",

"17 -Girls ft. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX",

"18 -Back It Up",

"19 -South of the Border",

"20 -Red Barz",

"21 -Rodeo ",

"22 -Um Yea",

"23 -TRUST ISSUES",

"24 -Cheap",

"25 -Drip feat. Migos",

"26 -Foreva",

"27 -SELFISH ",

"28 -Pull Up ",

"29 -Finesse (Remix)",

"30 -Lick ",

"31 -No Limit REMIX",

"32 -Get Up 10",

"33 -Drip feat. Migos",

"34 -I Do feat. SZA",

"35 -She Bad",

"36 -Thru Your Phone",

"37 -Money Bag",

"38 -Bickenhead ",

"39 -Best Life feat. Chance The Rapper",

"40 -Leave ",

"41 -Hectic ",

"42 -Never Give Up",

"43 -Bronx Season",

"44 -Pop Off ",

"45 -Rollin ",

"46 -Sauce Boyz ",

"47 -I GOTTA HURT YOU",

"48 -Trick",

"49 -Lit Thot",

"50 -On Fleek",

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 15, 2020
Date Added September 15, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

