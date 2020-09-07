Baldi & Branny Granny Horror: Chapter 2 Game - granny multiplayer, granny mod is Baldi and game Branny.

Baldi & Branny Granny and Baldi Grandpa keeps you locked in his house this time.

You are trapped in Branny Granny house, but this time it is about a creepy teacher math who's called Branny bobby, You are trapped in him house and You have only 5 days to get out of Granny Scary house. You need be quiet and careful because the Baldi & Branny Granny Chapter 2 hears everything.

Baldi & Branny granny mod starting is the proprietor of the house, Pennywise granny is separated from everyone else so he needs to keep you secured in the house.

To survive You must find the escape route from the Baldi & Branny Granny house, you will have to use all the tools that you have at your hand to complete the puzzle bali and unlock doors finding the key hidden somewhere in structure that will help you get out of here.

But be careful and quiet because Branny hears everything as usual. If you drop something on the floor, Branny Granny hears it and comes running.

You can hide in wardrobes or under beds and after many fail, you will be education and learning to be able to succeed.

Key Features in Baldi & Branny Granny Horror Chapter 2 :

- The best horror and scary game 2020.

- Fearful and tension atmosphere.

- Granny in new looks - Baldi & Branny.

- Many new exciting features.

- Live in the horrific horror stories and feel the scream sounds 666.

Download now "Baldi & Branny Granny Horror: Chapter 2" for enjoy. Be careful !