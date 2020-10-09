Join or Sign In

BeMyDate - Uganda Singles & Dating App for Android

By BeMyDate Dating Apps Free

- Uganda's Free Singles and Dating App.

- Register and Make New Friends, make Party Mates, meet Marriage Partners, and others in Uganda.

- Upload your best pic with a Smile to attract new pals.

- Search By Age group and what you seek for.

-Like Dates

People you find through the search can be your Friends, marriage partners, long term relation partners, partying mates and others.

- Donate to Support the Services

This App can also be used to search for Singles in Uganda; ones referred to as Abanoonya or Abanonya. (Those who search for love in Uganda)

DISCLAIMER

- All Content provided in this app is provided by Users who register to use it.

- We do not modify Users Content once provided.

- Always insist on meeting someone in a public place like Restaurant

- Your Registered Phone Number and profile will be visible by people of your opposite sex.

- App can also be called Be My Date

- Deactivating account takes up to 30 days from when you request to by contact us.

- You have consent and agree to share your phone number on sign up.

- You agree to be contacted by any interested parties.

- You agree to pay registration fee which is dynamic from UGX 500 to UGX 5000.

- You agree to pay VIP fee which is dynamic from UGX 1000 to UGX 8000.

- You agree to automatically deactivate your account within 90 days of it being inactive.

- You agree to our privacy policy and usage of personal information.

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.4.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
