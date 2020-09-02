Join or Sign In

Auto Status Saver for WhatsApp - Images & Videos for Android

By Bite of App Free

Developer's Description

By Bite of App

Loved a status from your friend and you hate that it disappears after 24 hours, Or taking screenshot does not give the best quality of the status image. What if you could save the status image or video with the best quality?

Here we present Auto Status Saver App for you which will automatically save all of your recent status as soon as you view them. without even opening our App.

Main Features:

Automatically save recent status when you view it

You can see all of recent status

Share status Image or Video to your own status

Send status to your friends and contacts

Preview status Image and play status Videos

Customization settings panel

How to use:

1: Download our App

2: View status Image or Video

3: It will be saved automatically to your phone storage

4: You can share or view it by opening our App when you want

Why Auto Status Saver?

There are other Apps on Playstore that can save your status, but no one is capable to save automatically, you will have to open their App before status disappears, but with our App, status will be saved automatically without opening our App.

Disclaimer:

- We don't upload any of the user data on our servers, everything is on the user's own device and the user can delete at any time.

- The "Whatsapp" or "WhatsApp" name is copyright to WhatsApp, inc. This app is in no way affiliated with, sponsored or endorsed by WhatsApp, Inc. We are not responsible for any kind of re-usage of any media downloaded by the user.

If you find any suggestions or issues regarding this application then reach us via email instead of giving lower ratings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

