Sonic Mosquito Repellent is an app, which is completely free and which aims to help you to fight against annoying mosquitoes with low frequency sonic sounds.

This Mosquito repellent app prevents you from getting bitten by mosquitoes and some other nasty bugs. The Anti Mosquitoes application emits a very unique high frequency sound (ultra sound) that the insects dislike. The pitch of the sound is so high that most humans will not notice anything.

Keep the application close to you and enjoy the outdoors without bites..

How to use anti mosquito repellent app?

This mosquito killer app is very basic & very simple to use. We have done everything possible to simplify and make the app as user-friendly as possible, so that everyone can use it.

1.- The first step is to download and open the anti mosquito app.

2.- Once it is running you can find 2 sections on the main screen.

Click on ON to play the sonic sound. Click OFF to turn off the sound.

3. On the bottom, there are two other options:

LOW Volume

This button allows you to access the tool which plays sounds Sonic Mosquito Repellent sounds on LOW frequency ultrasounds. Just push the LOW button & you're good to go. When you want to stop playing the mosquito killer sound you just have to push the OFFbutton to turn it off.

High Volume

This button allows you to access the tool, which plays sounds Sonic Mosquito Repellent sounds on HIGH frequency ultrasounds. Just push the HIGH button & you're good to go. When you want to stop playing the mosquito killer sound you just have to push the OFF button to turn it off.

Main features of the mosquito repellent app: Sonic Mosquito Repellent

- We have prepared a sender of low frequency with the aim to try to repel mosquitoes. The sounds you can choose will have frequencies 8kHz & 15kHz so that you have different frequencies you can try out. Those sounds are also commonly known as anti mosquito sounds, however, as we have indicated, their effectiveness isn't scientifically proven. Therefore we should consider it as a joke tool.

Disclaimer:

The anti mosquito or mosquitoes repellent does not guarantee a 100% protection as there are over 3500 known mosquito species in the world and they all react slightly different to the repellent. Use the pitch selector to find optimal repelling frequency for the mosquitoes in your region.

Please refrain from long-time use of anti mosquito and the use at the mega volume.

Please refrain from an earphone, the use by headphones.

Please stop use as soon as you feel the adverse effects including the headache.