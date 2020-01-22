Most devices can automatically switch from 3G to 4G if there is 4G coverage available. But some devices require their settings to be tweaked to discover 4G networks.

This app lets you manually select your preferred network(2G, 3G or 4G) with just a few taps.

The 3G To 4G LTE app comes with many other smart utility features bundled in.

Get Device & SIM Info such as SIM operator name, SIM Number, IMEI Number, Model Name, Android Version, Phone Resolution, API level, Hardware Info & Brand.

Mobile Network LTE Switcher Easily Switch between 3G to 4G

after you are driven to the network switch page in Phone Settings.

Data Usage

Track how much data you consume during a day. This accurate data usage tracking feature tracks both mobile data usage & your WiFi usage.

Internet Speed Test: Test your phone internet downloading and uploading speed. Can check internet speed for both Mobile Data OR WiFi. Get your recent test results too.

Additional Features:

Easy-to-use UI and

Lightweight.

Completely free with no in-app purchases.

Note: This app does not modify any hardware settings to change from 3G to 4G Network, This just lands on Phones network settings page where you can switch your desired network.