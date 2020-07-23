zustcruzejockey App is all set to respond its passengers over an tap. Each driver have their own login credentials . Upon activating GPS over driver app , passenger request can be received, accepted or rejected. The driver can keep track upon ongoing trip. He can manage his profile information. The details of the trip such as pick up and drop location, time, cabs type etc., are received from the passenger. The approximate fare is automatically calculated. The trip payments can be received via card or cash from passenger. The driver app allows to saves history of completed trips for future reference in statistics tab.

Some of the features of zustcruzejockey App includes:

Easily downloadable Driver app.

Login credentials to every Driver.

Password recovery button.

Dashboard with driver account details.

Go Online / Go offline button.

Locate themselves over google map.

Secured individual Driver profile with image, Email Id, phone number, driving license and cabs details.

Mandatory to activate GPS upon login.