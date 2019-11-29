Our target is to Clear all the marbles but don't let the chain reach the end.

How to play the zumba

1. Touch where you want to launch the ball

2. Match 3 balls in the same color to remove.

3. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball.

4. Achieve more combos and chains to get a higher score.

5. Use props to help you pass the level.

Features fo zumba

1. zumba free games is suitable for all ages

2. Two game modes and 400+ challenging levels.

3. Add new levels and contents every month, you cant stop playing!

4. Many secret maps to make the game more addictive.

5. Easy to learn but difficult to master, more challenging levels can be explored.

6. Magic Props: Back, Pause, Magic, Bomb, Decelerate.

7. Very optimized, much smaller than other games.

Tips

By swap the marble can eliminate easier.

Do you want to get more scores and three stars? Please make more combos and chains.

