zumba free games for Android

By Free Funny Game Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Free Funny Game Studio

Our target is to eliminate all the marbles, but don't let the chain reach the end. easy to play and very addictive game!

How to play

1. Touch the screen where you want to shoot.

2. When three or more same color as the beads are removed.

3. Make more Combos and Chains to get the higher score.

Features of zumba free games:

1. Well-designed maps, to make the games more enjoyable and addictive;

2. Two game modes : puzzle mode, arcade mode

Enjoy best shooting experience in this zumba deluxe free game

The fun has just started. any suggest is welcome!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 2.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

