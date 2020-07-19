zumba deluxe 2020 is a simple and amazing puzzle classic game !

You target is to complete all the levels in puzzle mode, help frog marble defense in jungle marble and try to get three stars in each level.

How to play zumba deluxe 2020

1. Touch the screen where you want to shoot.

2. When three or more same color marble will eliminate.

3. Make more Combos and Chains to get the higher score.

Highlighted Features of zumba deluxe 2020

1. Map carefully designed to make the game more enjoyable.

2. Stunning effects and HD graphics.

3. Easy to learn but difficult to master the game.

4. Two game modes : puzzle mode, arcade mode

5. Use the Back, Pause, Magic and more interesting props help you pass the game level.

5. More than 400 levels.

Enjoy best shooting experience in this Shoot games

Any suggestion is welcome!