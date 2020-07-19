zumba classic game is a very fun and challenging game

How to play zumba classic game

1. Match three or more colored balls to blast.

2. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball.

3. Combo and Chain will increase score.

4. More balls, higher score.

zumba classic game Highlighted Feature

1.Easy to learn but hard to games master gameplay.

2.Well-designed maps and 200 levels, to make the games more enjoyable and addictive.

3.Many secret maps to make the game more addictive.

Now let's play and enjoy in the game!