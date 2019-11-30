X

zumba classic deluxe for Android

By Love Game Free

Developer's Description

By Love Game

zumba classic deluxe is the most interesting and popular puzzle game!

Features of zumba classic deluxe

1.Different the other game's path bring you different experience.

2.Map carefully designed to make the game more enjoyable.

3.Stunning effects and HD graphics.

4.Classic mobile game experience.

5.Easy to learn, but difficult to become master.

6.Many secret maps to make the game more addictive.

7. Play for all those ages. No Violence, crude pictures inside game (Suitable regarding kids and children).

8.All free.

How to play zumba classic deluxe

1. Touch the screen where you want to shoot

2. Match 3 or more same marble lines color to eliminate them

3. Shoot colored marbles in group of 3 or more to match them

4. Put together as many bonus points as possible.

5. Swap the shooting ball will make it more easier.

This game is seriously fun, super addictive!

Thanks every game players and you can contact with me : developerhening@gmail.com.

Any suggestion is welcome !

