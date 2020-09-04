When zombies are no longer a monster that threatens human survival, when people already like to fight with zombies. Time has come here, zombie hunters.

Here you don't need to fear zombies. Here you only need to pick up the weapons around you and fight nearby zombies. Here you need to challenge your waves of zombies with your ingenuity.

Worried that they are not enough for your challenge. Do not. A bigger wave of zombies is already on the road.