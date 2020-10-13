Day 174.

They are getting more and moreand now, they all turn into undead monsters Im still alone, but fortunetly Ive got food and water, and plenty of weapons. I built a safe house for myself, rough but it keeps me away from dangerous. Should I give up? I couldnt see any hope, Im gonna be eaten by those ugly creatures eventually...What can I do? I need an answer for all of this

GodPleaseSave me

Save your own life in Zombie Comando Shooting! The creatures you face arent only brainless bodies, they are getting stronger, new abilities though time passing! To survive in this end world, you need to seize every opportunity to survive with your extraordinary courage and unmovable determination! There is always hope at the end of the road, even though you in grave danger!

ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!! No time left for you hesitating! Pick your weapons up, and face them directly! Keep upgrading your weapons, and dont forget the zombies are evolving as well, you cannot destroy them with a single gun. Fortunately, a dozen different kinds of weapons will help you to survive in the battle between walking zombies.

In Zombie Comando Shooting, you will become a lone hero, fighting alone with yourself, weapons are your only reliable friends, better weapons can save your life from waves of walking zombies, so shoot, lets hold a zombie hunting party! On the other hand, you need to keep improving your abilities, the stronger you are, the longer you stand, and you will be saved eventually!

Features:

In the Zombie Comando Shooting, Zombie comes from anywhere in the city ruins, they have different jobs, characteristics and abilities, they are hunger, want to kill any living things

This zombie game not only has normal zombies, some huge zombies are bosses, they are more difficult to destroyAnd now we have found hundreds of dangerous mutant insects are living beside your safe house!

There will always be unexpected zombies to kill you. When you play Zombie Comando Shooting, need to pay attention to the changes on the battlefield, zombies always appear in unexpected places!

The best zombie apocalypse FPS game

Survive in fast-paced gunfire and waves of zombie

Zombies got different abilities, against them with multiple strategies

Feeling a real hopeless zombie world

The end of the world doesnt have internet! You can play Zombie Comando Shooting offline!

Day 175.

Ive been surrounding by the death

Preparing for the last FIGHT!