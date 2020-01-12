Zipper is Android phones and tablets tailored extracting file manager that makes it easier and faster to browse the files. The new version uses Material Design UI design, interface more concise and efficient.

compact and lightweight File Explorer: search, copy, move, delete, or share your SD card with WIFI

efficient compression file manager: Support Zip, Rar, 7z, iso and other common compressed file decompression, support for Quick View

Support for password-extracting, Zip decompression without distortion

Support Zip, Rar, 7z file compression

Provide sqlite file browsing tools

provides powerful text browser