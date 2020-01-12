Zipper is Android phones and tablets tailored extracting file manager that makes it easier and faster to browse the files. The new version uses Material Design UI design, interface more concise and efficient.
compact and lightweight File Explorer: search, copy, move, delete, or share your SD card with WIFI
efficient compression file manager: Support Zip, Rar, 7z, iso and other common compressed file decompression, support for Quick View
Support for password-extracting, Zip decompression without distortion
Support Zip, Rar, 7z file compression
Provide sqlite file browsing tools
provides powerful text browser
