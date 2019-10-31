X

We Know Local.

When visiting a new city, how can you get the most out of your trip? If you want to seize every opportunity and possibly save while doing so, Ziipy just became your new best friend. Similar to a "pocket concierge with coupons", Ziipy can help you plan your stay with savings along the way.

NAVIGATE

When you open our app, you'll immediately see an interactive map filled with pins marking great places to explore. You can use our filters to refine the types of "pins" displayed. Not sure where you want to go? Our "Nearby" feature will show you anything in your proximity and will follow you around as you walk around town.

SAVE

Explore all of the businesses and points of interest in "map" or "list" view. When you add places to your "favorites" list, they'll be stored together so you can visit them at a later time essentially building your trip "itinerary". Click on vendors to reveal coupons or deals at each destination.

ENJOY

Explore our beautiful city with the knowledge of where to go and what to do!

