Zemcar connects busy families with reliable drivers for safe paid ride service through mobile applications.It enables parents to arrange affordable rides for their kids, senior dependents or themselves and get the best quality service they deserve. The solution is designed with kids safety re-imagined through proprietary ZemTrust technology.Every ride is monitored by our dedicated specialists in addition to the ability for you to see the progress of the ride through video streaming and map. You can provide video or voice instructions to your driver, supervisor and family for pickup making it super easy and secure.Steps for family ride service:- Use your phone application to choose the closest and your preferred driver according to your circle of trust. We recommend building a large pool of inner circle of trusted drivers of friends, family and interviewed drivers.- Choose whether to schedule ride now or a later date.- Provide the pickup and drop off locations.- Compose a video, voice or text message for your kid's supervisor, family and driver if needed.- Watch ride on video and track on map while the driver arrives at pickup location and during the ride to drop off location.- Chat with driver or call if required.- No need of cash as we will charge your credit card account on file."Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life."