Ever run into someone you havent seen in ages on a Saturday night? Ever wish that would happen more often?zabava" means fun in some slavic languages. Its a simple social tool that helps you make your nights out better by connecting you to your friends. Declare your intentions for chosen days of the week and see what your friends are doing. Once you know whos up to no good and when, that will allow you to: evaluate which days this week are the best to go out on turn a night around if you find yourself at a bad party see people you normally dont go out with open yourself up to new places and parties in your city - ones that your friends visit!Get started with zabava and make the most out of your evening ventures!