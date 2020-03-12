Bitcoin and altcoin cryptocurrency trader
zTrader is a fully-featured, lightweight, and secure trading client for the largest Bitcoin and altcoin exchanges. Capable of trading hundreds of digital currencies on 17 different exchanges, zTrader has everything you need to trade right from your Android device.
Overview
Full trading capability with seamless switching between exchanges and currencies
Charts with many popular technical analysis tools (similar to BitcoinWisdom)
Market overview (similar to CoinMarketCap)
Secure encrypted storage of API keys
Price alerts and percentage alerts
News feed
Chatroom to chat with other traders
Exchanges
Bitfinex
Bitstamp
Bittrex
BitVC (Huobi)
Bleutrade
BTC China
BTC-e
CEX.IO
Cryptsy
EmpoEX
HitBTC
Huobi
Justcoin
Kraken
OKCoin
Poloniex
In-depth features
Lightweight file size, just over 2mb
Limit and market orders
256-bit AES encryption of API keys, unlike other trading clients which store your credentials in a plain-text file for anyone to see
User-specified lock-out timer
Full screen interactive chart with many types of technical analysis such as EMA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, Average True Range, MA Envelopes, Fibonacci Retracements, and more. Users familiar with BitcoinWisdom will find this chart very similar.
Full market overview, showing all cryptocurrencies. Users familiar with CoinMarketCap will find this feature very similar.
All features offered by the exchanges, including order books, live trades, balances, open orders, history (with CSV export)
Advanced trading types on Bitfinex, including margin trading, stop loss, etc.
Bitfinex hidden orders, margin info, and active positions
News feed from CoinDesk, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoin Magazine
Option to throttle data refresh rate, reducing data usage on mobile networks
Chart export to CSV
Request cryptocurrency deposit addresses from exchanges
Currencies
zTrader supports every single currency pair traded on the exchanges listed above. That includes Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Peercoin (PPC), BitSharesX (BTSX), Darkcoin (DRK), NXT, Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Feathercoin (FTC), Namecoin (NMC), Blackcoin (BC), XCurrency (XC), Vericoin (VRC), Monero (XMR), Zetacoin (ZET), Cloakcoin (CLOAK), Quark (QRK), Vertcoin (VTC), Reddcoin (RDD), BitSharesX (BTSX), Monero (XMR), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Stellar (STR), Viacoin (VIA), Stealthcoin (XST), NuBits (NBT) and many more.
