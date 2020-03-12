Bitcoin and altcoin cryptocurrency trader

zTrader is a fully-featured, lightweight, and secure trading client for the largest Bitcoin and altcoin exchanges. Capable of trading hundreds of digital currencies on 17 different exchanges, zTrader has everything you need to trade right from your Android device.

Overview

Full trading capability with seamless switching between exchanges and currencies

Charts with many popular technical analysis tools (similar to BitcoinWisdom)

Market overview (similar to CoinMarketCap)

Secure encrypted storage of API keys

Price alerts and percentage alerts

News feed

Chatroom to chat with other traders

Exchanges

Bitfinex

Bitstamp

Bittrex

BitVC (Huobi)

Bleutrade

BTC China

BTC-e

CEX.IO

Cryptsy

EmpoEX

HitBTC

Huobi

Justcoin

Kraken

OKCoin

Poloniex

In-depth features

Lightweight file size, just over 2mb

Limit and market orders

256-bit AES encryption of API keys, unlike other trading clients which store your credentials in a plain-text file for anyone to see

User-specified lock-out timer

Full screen interactive chart with many types of technical analysis such as EMA, MACD, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, Average True Range, MA Envelopes, Fibonacci Retracements, and more. Users familiar with BitcoinWisdom will find this chart very similar.

Full market overview, showing all cryptocurrencies. Users familiar with CoinMarketCap will find this feature very similar.

All features offered by the exchanges, including order books, live trades, balances, open orders, history (with CSV export)

Advanced trading types on Bitfinex, including margin trading, stop loss, etc.

Bitfinex hidden orders, margin info, and active positions

News feed from CoinDesk, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoin Magazine

Option to throttle data refresh rate, reducing data usage on mobile networks

Chart export to CSV

Request cryptocurrency deposit addresses from exchanges

Currencies

zTrader supports every single currency pair traded on the exchanges listed above. That includes Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Peercoin (PPC), BitSharesX (BTSX), Darkcoin (DRK), NXT, Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Feathercoin (FTC), Namecoin (NMC), Blackcoin (BC), XCurrency (XC), Vericoin (VRC), Monero (XMR), Zetacoin (ZET), Cloakcoin (CLOAK), Quark (QRK), Vertcoin (VTC), Reddcoin (RDD), BitSharesX (BTSX), Monero (XMR), BitcoinDark (BTCD), Stellar (STR), Viacoin (VIA), Stealthcoin (XST), NuBits (NBT) and many more.