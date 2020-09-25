Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

yungcloud for iOS

By yungcloud llc Free

Developer's Description

By yungcloud llc

The Worlds Greatest

Underground streaming platform

for and by the Artist.

Features:

explore new artist and music

follow your friends and

grow acommunity of independent artist

create playlists

comment, like & share

offline downloads (unlimited for beta users)

top 50 charts

Direct Messaging

in-depth statistics

and more to come

instagram @yungcloudofficial

twitter @yungcloud_

facebook @yungcloudofficial

for more information contact

the yungcloud team :

info@yungcloud.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now