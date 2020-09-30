yumuv offers you mobility plans (subscriptions). Allowing you to move through the whole city, flexible and cheap. You decide, according to your current mobility needs.

Your plan includes a number of free minutes with various sharing- and mobility providers. Alternatively, you can also use mobility providers with pay-per-use, which means without a monthly basic fee.

Your index finger as key for different mobility offers

With yumuv you get access to public transport, e-bikes, e-scooters, cargobikes and car sharing. Including timetable information, route planning, purchase and booking of a trip.

You only need an app and an account and can use it to plan, book and use your trip.

yumuv is your key to urban mobility. You can book and unlock shared vehicles quick and easy and conjure up public transport tickets on your display.

You only have to register once in order to use the offers directly. After a one-time verification, you have access to the services.