Tylen Fowlkes, better known as Young Thunder, was born March 21st in Fort Wayne, Indiana where developed a passion for hip hop at an early age.Putting his skills to the test, he has entered into various talent shows and showcases around the Midwest.In the summer of 2006 after a local talent show, Young Thunder was shot in the abdomen at an after party. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was faced with the struggle between life and death. Thankfully the surgery had a successful outcome, though there would be many more trials ahead, as not all damage could be repaired with one procedure alone. However, even after all those problems and with the support of his family pushing him to stay focused, he was still determined to continue his music career. More motivated than ever before to show the world his skills and talent, Young Thunder took to his rehabilitation with pure optimism. As he sharpened his skills as a lyricist and performer, the next step was to lay down his material as a recording artist. Young Thunder immediately went into the studio to work on his material with much enthusiasm. He is now currently working with different producers and sound engineers.Getting further ahead in the music industry by the day,Young Thunder is focused on making great things happen, and he is more than ready to take his music career to the next level.Not just limited to the Midwest, he has traveled to many places such as Texas, California, Las Vegas and more to further his music career.He proclaims the reason for coming up with the name Young Thunder is because he wants his voice to be heard, just like a loud thunderstorm. His straight-forward raps justifies his name. It also represents the rain which symbolizes the struggle. But as a music artist, he says it not only represents the struggle, but the good times as well. Just as life has its ups and downs, the name of Thunder represents the need to be heard, and that there will be struggles along the way, or in this case rain, but soon after there will be light, celebration and success.