youchamp a split bill app and lots more. Its also a chat and a true expense management app. You can use youchamp to organise events with friends and family, chat with them and pay direct to each other without fiddling with bank account details and using your credit cards. You can even pay your group members with even split or uneven split all within the app.

With youchamp you can pay your bills and expenses without ever leaving the app, and you can also manage all your expenses in the same place. Youll know how much you are spending and where, and youll be able to make decisions about your budget with all the information right in front of you.

Theres no need to worry about moving between multiple screens or multiple apps to work out who and what you owe. Instead, you can go to the expense management section in the app, and youll see a breakdown of all the expenses and bill splitting that has occurred.

One of the best things about youchamp is that it has its one intelligent assistant built-in that can help you manage your expenses and sent out payment requests as and when necessary. Champy is our unique and fun AI bot who is here to help you manage your finances and split your bills. Champy will learn things from you and will become your true expense management assistant.

youchamp is the best split bill app for:

- Group dinner parties

- Holidays and trips

- Work events and family functions

- Sharing rent and paying bills

- Requesting payments

- And much, much more!

Bill splitting features:

- Make equal and unequal split payments

- Pay with credit card, direct debit or cash

- Request payments from those who owe you

- Keep track of when someone pays you

- Pay for yourself or pay for others

- youchamp does the splitting calculation for you

Expense management app features:

- Make direct payments with only a phone number

- Share group costs or make direct payments

- Ability to categorise expenses

- Make private payments to friends and family

- Organise what you owe and who owes you

- Make recurring payments

- Pay individuals or pay everyone in one go

- Keep a record of the expenses youve paid

youchamp is also the best chat app:

- Invite your contact list to join

- Private in-app chat with file sharing capabilities

- Group chat or private chat with others

- Share pictures and videos

- Add a cover photo to your group chat

Other youchamp split bill features:

- 100% secure in-app payments

- Clean, easy-to-use interface

- Intelligent assistant who will help with your questions and expenses

- Totally ad-free experience

- Available to download everywhere. All accounting and money management features work in Australia, Singapore and India.

If you are looking for the best bill splitting app on the market, youve come to the right place. Please write a review and help us share the goodness of this app. Everyone needs a champion in their life, and youchamp sure is a champion.