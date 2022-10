Take a musical journey to Legendary Korean acoustic singer Yoonsangs 360 degrees music video and concert! Experience yoonsangs brand new songs in his duet album the Duets Part 1 with immersive video. First 360 degrees VR music video and VR concert video ever that you can enjoy K-pop![How to]1. Download the application2. Prepare VR viewer3. If you don't have any VR viewer, purchase here! - Interpark: http://goo.gl/Lw359E - Wish: https://mywish.kr/p/kn1F24. Launch application to experience by inserting your smartphone into the VR viewer.[MORE]Visit http://www.mooovr.com for more mooovr contents!Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7czdOhU7WIOfficial Yoonsang page: http://yoonsang.net/wp/*copyrightMooovr Inc. holds the copyright and the rights of Yoonsang and Davinks portrait.