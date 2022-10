Welcome to your new way of meeting people - Yente. Yente is your one-stop for setting your friends up, and getting matched along the way. If you're not available - people will not see you in their friends list, and won't be able to match you. If you are, and a friend matches you with someone, you have five days to decide if you want to talk to this person or not. If you match people - you can follow up and see if they have decided to talk.Now go get your yente on. Good luck!