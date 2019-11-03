Meeting new people while traveling can be challenging, but meeting other travelers who also want to do the same thing as you is even more difficult.

Yarn enables travelers to meet spontaneously as a group for a social experience.

Choose Your Mood

Something active, something chill, perhaps some food or maybe something random!

Weave Your Experience

Yarn instantly searches for other travelers looking for a similar experience.

Get Connected

Your results include a group of travelers along with a location and suggested meeting time. Dont like the result shake the phone and try again!

Experience It

Chat with your fellow travelers and head out for some fun! When youre done rate the experience to help us improve and start again for a new adventure.