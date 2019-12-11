X

yapdawg voice for iOS

By Unified Signal Free

YAP DAWG Voice Wi-Fi Calling is a Mobile VoIP Solution comprised of a Client Management System (CMMS) and a variety of Mobile Soft Clients for leading Mobile Operating Systems and Smartphones.

YAP DAWG Voice Wi-Fi Calling provides high-quality Voice over IP calls via existing mobile phones (using WiFi and cellular data). This enhances standard GSM Mobile Networks by taking advantage of widespread data connectivity available today via WiFi hotspots and cellular data networks.

End-User Features

Simple and Intuitive UI enabling rapid access and maintaining a familiar user interface for common users

Data Connectivity - YAP DAWG Voice Wi-Fi Calling Clients use the mobile phones existing data connectivity options (Wi-Fi or 3G/4G) to connect to a Service Provider operating a SIP-based network

Existing Address Book - Clients use the mobile devices existing contacts - no modification or duplication of contacts is needed

Cellular Operation Interception - Automatically intercepts cellular calls and SMS text messages and diverts them into the SIP network, when it is available

Runs in the background so you can receive calls anytime

Chat with other contacts

Make 3-way calls

Call Logs - YAP DAWG Voice Wi-Fi Calling Clients support their own Call Logs to display information regarding dialed, missed and received calls

Bluetooth support

**VOIP OVER 3G & 4G/LTE - IMPORTANT NOTICE - PLEASE READ**

Be aware that some mobile network operators prohibit or restrict the use of VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) over their network. They may prohibit the use of VoIP over their network or impose additional fees and/or charges when using VoIP over their network. By using YAP DAWG Voice Wi-Fi Calling for iPhone over 3G, you agree to familiarize yourself with and abide by any restrictions your cellular carrier imposes and agree that YAP DAWG will not be held liable for any charges, fees or liability imposed by your carrier for using Unified Voice Wi-Fi Calling for iPhone over their cellular data network.

What's new in version 1.0.2

Release December 11, 2019
Date Added December 11, 2019
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
