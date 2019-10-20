The Social Sports Betting App.

Bet with your friends is simple with yalla!

How does it work?

1. Pick one or several matches:

The major soccer competitions are available (La Liga, Ligue 1, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Champion's League, Europa League, MLS, Ligue 2).

2. Guess the results:

For each selected match you just have to make a choice between victory, draw or defeat. And don't worry, as long as the first match of a bet isn't started you can update your prdictions.

3. Set a stake

Cash, a beer, a burger, a coffee, a cinema, etc...

4. Challenge one or several friends:

At the end of a bet, the one who has more good predictions win the bet. You can see the results of each started matches of your bets in realtime and chat with your friends.

5. Ranking:

Take a look at your rank among your friends. More you win bets more you likely to be first. Show your mates who's the boss.

6. Balance:

At any time, you can track your gains & losses in the "Profile" section of the application. Claim a due or report a payment settled. Your mate who never pays you has no more excuses!

Don't hesite to tell us what you think, say hi or follow us:

facebook: yallabet

twitter: @yallabet

mail: contact@yallabet.com

website: http://yalla-app.com/