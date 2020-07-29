Join or Sign In

yalfish for iOS

By Amiyon Technologies

Developer's Description

By Amiyon Technologies

Yalfish is an innovative seafood e-store concept dedicated to allowing you to fish from the comfort of your own home, or anywhere else, and have your catch delivered to you at your convenience

Yalfish is the first online e-store specialized in seafood delivery in the Middle East, allowing you to conveniently make your payments using credit/debit cards utilizing online payment feature or cash on the delivery

With more than 80 different varieties of seafood items in our ocean for you to choose from, you will surely find everything you are looking for. From Seabass and crab to shrimps and lobsters, Hamour, Cuttlefish, oysters, or shellfish we have it all.

Make your catch from a wide range of options in every category, exclusively handpicked to help you find the best quality available at the lowest prices. Select a time slot for your delivery and your order will be delivered right to your doorstep.

We guarantee an on time delivery and the highest quality of the freshest seafood!

Vision

To provide a variety of simple, fresh seafood items.

To expand our footprint across Kuwait to the GCC and other countries

To provide a quality customer experience with a variety of the freshest local and international seafood to choose from.

Mission

To create an innovative online shopping environment that blends excellent customer service with a cost cutting product-to-customer experience.

80

.

What's new in version 2.1.4

What's new in version 2.1.4

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 2.1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
