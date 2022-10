Developer's Description By cygenio

Book a yacht in 3 clicks.The first yacht rental service in real time.By the app, you will have access to dozens of luxury boats.Our response is instantaneous.The charter will be organized in less than 2 hours.Based in Monaco, Yachtster will soon open offices worldwide.Miami, Saint-Barth, Mykonos and Palma de Mallorca.An international ambition.A collaboration with one of the global leaders of international yachting.Camper & Nicholsons.Reservations are instantaneous with free or all-inclusive packages.Packages including services, catering and free limousine transfers.No authorization necessary, no waiting period required.The booking is instantaneous and the payment is online.Immediate boarding.