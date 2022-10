Xooz is a visual agility game that can be played by one or two players on the same device.It's very simple, just touch the figure that appears on the center and match them. Try to achieve the highest score (in single player mode) or defeat your opponent (in two players mode) and see who's the fastest.Everytime you play it's different. Computer-generated figures provide endless combinations and keep the game visually catching.For all ages. Kids will discover new figures and colors when playing the easiest level. Harder levels will increase the complexity of the shapes and generate more indistinguishable variations.# Features:* Single or two-player modes on the same device.* 3 Difficulty levels (Easy, Medium, Hard)* Endless figure variations.* Game Center Leaderboards.Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/xoozgame