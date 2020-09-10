APP is a set of user application APP based on the cold chain Internet of Things data acquisition gateway and data management cloud platform developed by our company.

1. Users can monitor the real-time operation of their own cold chain equipment through APP and display it in the form of charts.

2. Users can customize all kinds of early warning or alarm by managing the background, and realize APP reminder push and SMS reminder.

3. Provide chart analysis of historical monitoring data and Excel table download, which can analyze historical data in detail.

4. Provide multi-level privilege management function, users can authorize gateway control to different multi-user queries.

5. Provide multi-interface display of operation management and equipment management. Different monitoring interfaces can be seen for different roles with different concerns.