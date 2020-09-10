Join or Sign In

xmgalaxy for iOS

By huang jiansheng Free

Developer's Description

By huang jiansheng

APP is a set of user application APP based on the cold chain Internet of Things data acquisition gateway and data management cloud platform developed by our company.

1. Users can monitor the real-time operation of their own cold chain equipment through APP and display it in the form of charts.

2. Users can customize all kinds of early warning or alarm by managing the background, and realize APP reminder push and SMS reminder.

3. Provide chart analysis of historical monitoring data and Excel table download, which can analyze historical data in detail.

4. Provide multi-level privilege management function, users can authorize gateway control to different multi-user queries.

5. Provide multi-interface display of operation management and equipment management. Different monitoring interfaces can be seen for different roles with different concerns.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.0

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

