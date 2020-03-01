xBoy's World - Super Jungle Boy Adventure 2020 is a classic platform adventure game.

You will be joining in thrilling world adventures to rescue your princess who is being kidnapped by the evil.

In this adventure, you must jump and run over obstacles, also must smash enemies, climb up huge stairs and mountains, and explore castles.

Eat mushrooms to enlarge your body, or find items on your adventure path.

Features xBoy's World - Super Jungle Boy Adventure 2020:

- Hidden warp world.

- Jump on the top of enemy to defeat them.

- Break brick to release power-up item.

- Moving background music and sound effects.

- 20 challenging enemies: red snake, giant snail, yellow hornet, cloud pig and more secret enemies etc.

- Pick up items to become bigger, invincible or obtain ability of throwing ball.

How to play:

- Tap Jump button to break brick.

- Hold Jump button for a while to jump higher.

- Stand on the top of tunnel for while to enter into it.

- Tap Left + Right to move around.

- Tap Left + Right to swing vine.

- Jump on the top of enemy to defeat them, or throw ball at them

- Collect millions coins as many as you can to unlock new levels and gather power-up items.

Play xBoy's World - Super Jungle Boy Adventure 2020 will brings your childhood back with old school gameplay.