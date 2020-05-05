Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This application contains a user guide and an understanding of the features of the wyze camera which is packaged in a practical and easy to understand way
You can operate the camera optimally and simply by reading this guide, all the complete and secret firur can be understood very easily.
by using wyze cam app guide you can fix all the problems by yourself
you don't need to get somebody to fix it .