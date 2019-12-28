X

wps connect advanced for Android

By wps apps Free

App developed with educational purposes. I am not responsible for any misuse.

With this app, you can test the connection to AP with WPS PIN. And vulnerability checker

Do you want to check if your Access Point is vulnerable at the WPS protocol

wps connect advanced is the app that you need to check your router

With this app wps connect advanced you can connect to WiFi networks which have WPS protocol

enabled. This feature was only available in version 4.1.2 of Android.

PINs are calculated with many algorithms: most adsl router are supported

And others default PIN of MANY Access Point.

Then NOT ALL AP ARE COMPATIBLE WITH wifi wps wpa tester .

wps connect App allows to do PINS BRUTEFORCE in a SMART WAY ( ONLY FOR ROOTED DEVICES )

App needs root permissions for devices with Android version < 5.0 ( LOLLIPOP ).

For devices with Android >= 5.0 you can test the PINs with this app and you can connect, BUT

YOU CANNOT SEE WPA ( OR WEP ) PASSWORD WITHOUT ROOT PERMISSIONS.

if you realize someone has security problem you must inform immediately.

I am not responsible for the misuse that can be given.

Release December 28, 2019
Date Added December 28, 2019
Version 3.5.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
