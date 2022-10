What's new in version 1.1

1)Bug Fix : before, if you pushed aside the people screen on Search/Recommendation menu , the app used to crash or die. we fixed that bug this time.2) process bug fix : some user registered but not input skill ,so that made the bug described above, so this time we made skill input page simpler. (into one input field ,not search and choose form)3) setting limit on writing memo when recognizing friend as a wowpeople: we put limit like from 12 characters to 140 characters in maximum.4)Bug fix 2 : before, when you clikced a homepage url of a user on his/her profile page, that directed to other irrelevant webpage which the other user you saw right before you saw the user, input. now we fixed this bug too.