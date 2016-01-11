World United Express is an expedited carrier, specializing in time-critical, general freight, and ground expedited.Whether you need a truck-load or LTL cross country each week or simply a small package delivered, we have a plan to suit your needs.TRUCKING SERVICETransport rigorous carrier partner selection ensures that only top quality carriers will have access to our customers freight. We partner with many carriers to insure we match the proper carrier with your freight requirements.CARGOTransport specializes in the safe transportation of office, computer, and medical related equipment. From a single laptop to an entire data center, we can help plan, pack and relocate your equipment anywhere in the country.GROUND TRANSPORTTransport began providing transportation solutions to Transports contract warehousing customers in the 1980s and expanded over time to include dedicated transportation carriage and freight brokerage.WAREHOUSINGTransport provides warehousing, fulfillment services, and transportation management through a network of warehouse and distribution centers spanning across North America.LOGISTIC SERVICETransport offers a host of logistic management services and supply chain solutions. We provide innovative solutions with the best people, processes, and technology to drive uncommon value for your company.STORAGETransport has access to over a ten million square feet of storage space in strategic partnership locations throughout the US. We offer complete, customized solutions for all of your business storage needs.