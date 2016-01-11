X

worldunitedeexpress for iOS

By DOCTOR AALANUBIA Free

Developer's Description

By DOCTOR AALANUBIA
World United Express is an expedited carrier, specializing in time-critical, general freight, and ground expedited.Whether you need a truck-load or LTL cross country each week or simply a small package delivered, we have a plan to suit your needs.TRUCKING SERVICETransport rigorous carrier partner selection ensures that only top quality carriers will have access to our customers freight. We partner with many carriers to insure we match the proper carrier with your freight requirements.CARGOTransport specializes in the safe transportation of office, computer, and medical related equipment. From a single laptop to an entire data center, we can help plan, pack and relocate your equipment anywhere in the country.GROUND TRANSPORTTransport began providing transportation solutions to Transports contract warehousing customers in the 1980s and expanded over time to include dedicated transportation carriage and freight brokerage.WAREHOUSINGTransport provides warehousing, fulfillment services, and transportation management through a network of warehouse and distribution centers spanning across North America.LOGISTIC SERVICETransport offers a host of logistic management services and supply chain solutions. We provide innovative solutions with the best people, processes, and technology to drive uncommon value for your company.STORAGETransport has access to over a ten million square feet of storage space in strategic partnership locations throughout the US. We offer complete, customized solutions for all of your business storage needs.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added January 11, 2016
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping