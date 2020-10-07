Sign in to add and modify your software
This game is totally inspired by the world record of the Instagram egg image that got millions of likes and comments, Its a very addicting game based on the clicker games concept, it has many features like auto liker, power-likes, boosts, grandma power and much more that makes this the worlds most addictive click based game.
Play the game and compete with the world greatest players, break the record and become the highest scorer.