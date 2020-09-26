Join or Sign In

world of kirb for Android

By ufierstplay Free

Developer's Description

By ufierstplay

do you fan of kirby? do you love kirb game ?

Do you still remember one of the best classic mission of all time: Princess Rescue? Here in Super kirb Jungle Adventure, you will join the adventure with Super kirby and help him defeat all evil monsters and bosses to save the poor Princess at the final destination.

Adventure of Kirby is very nice game with 3 world and more levels. Its for kids and adult, girls and boys can play it.

Features of one of the best platformer world of kirb Adventure World games

Easy, User Friendly with nature.

Classic style game style , Simple Controls and Attractive Sound.

Suitable for kids , experience an energizing blend of fun and investigation.

new levels and challenge

super 4 Different universes with great designs

Provides you Great designs and music.

HOW TO PLAY :

1. Press the Left, Right and Jump button to make Super kirb , the incredible jumping jack and leprechaun, run & jump in the Jungle World

2. After you eat press Shoot button to shoot monsters with bullets

3. Jump start your gaming and enjoying adventuring in the great adventurer jungle world!

DISCLAIMER:

We are not affiliated in any way to Kirby. This application complies with US Copyright law

guidelines of "fair use". If you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow

within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
