Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

world mosque design for Android

By RatnaAPK Free

Developer's Description

By RatnaAPK

Different cultures make the appearance of mosques around the world also have different features. Besides having a function as a place of worship for Muslims, in the world of architecture, mosques also have a role as a marker of the development of Islamic architecture in the world. Towers, domes, and carvings of calligraphy are some of the characteristics of Islamic architecture that are shown in the building of mosques. But mosques scattered throughout the world not only display the usual elements of Islamic architecture, mosque mosques are architectural works made by considering historical values , social and aesthetic. Want to know what kind of mosque is known to have the most beautiful architecture in the world? Come on, see the search for images of mosques in the following world!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now