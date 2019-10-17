X

World general knowledge provides all types of questions and answers to empowering your talent through MCQ with free cost.

It's very easy to access and learn.

World General knowledge - World GK quiz app contains the MCQs (Multiple choice questions) which will helps students & professionals to prepare for competitive exams, refreshing the concepts & boosts confidence.

Over 15000 GK Questions and quiz added in various categories added and many more coming with future updates .

This app is useful for Interview, Competitive exams like SNAP and other MBA exams, Entrance exams, Bank PO,UPSC , IAS and other Public Service Commission Exams.

GK World app's key features:-

- Exam Oriented objective type questions with answers.

- Categories from major subjects.

- Friendly to use and easy to play.

- Learn Module and Mock Test Module

- Absolutely free app useful for all competitive exam preparations.

Contents:-

- World General Knowledge

- World Geography Test

- World History Test

- World Science Test

- Famous Personalities Test

- World Days & Years Test

- World Books & Authors Test

- World Discovery & Inventions Test

- World Economy Test

- World Technology Test

- World Sports Test

- Places in worlds Test

- World Organisations Test

- World Monuments Test

- World Arts and Culture Test

- USA GK Test

- New Zealand GK Test

- Australia GK Test

- United Kingdom GK Test

- Canada GK Test

